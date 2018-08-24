Helen of Troy (HELE) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HELE. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded Helen of Troy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Helen of Troy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $119.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 9th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $354.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent D. Carson sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $726,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,338.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,645,000 after purchasing an additional 853,013 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 856,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,492,000 after acquiring an additional 187,780 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,036,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 713,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,057,000 after acquiring an additional 145,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,275,000 after acquiring an additional 142,827 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.