Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Director Robert J. Moss Sells 3,001 Shares of Stock

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $124,961.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $124,961.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HCSG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,795. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $503.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCSG. ValuEngine raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,269,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,009,000 after acquiring an additional 361,560 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,218,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,648,000 after acquiring an additional 669,670 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 43,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

