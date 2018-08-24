Headinvest LLC Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.8% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 316,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $1,049,000. Koch Industries Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 30.2% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 24,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $2,824,222.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,153 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,117.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $112.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 5.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $120.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “$115.68” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

