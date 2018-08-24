Head to Head Survey: Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) vs. Dominion Energy (D)

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE: D) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Nextera Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Dominion Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Nextera Energy Partners pays out 265.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dominion Energy pays out 92.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nextera Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Dominion Energy has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Dominion Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Nextera Energy Partners has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nextera Energy Partners and Dominion Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextera Energy Partners $807.00 million 3.26 -$62.00 million $0.66 73.33 Dominion Energy $12.59 billion 3.71 $3.00 billion $3.60 19.83

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Nextera Energy Partners. Dominion Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextera Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.2% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nextera Energy Partners and Dominion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextera Energy Partners 8.88% 6.86% 2.15% Dominion Energy 23.69% 13.13% 3.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and Dominion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextera Energy Partners 0 5 5 0 2.50 Dominion Energy 0 12 2 0 2.14

Nextera Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $44.39, indicating a potential downside of 8.29%. Dominion Energy has a consensus target price of $84.40, indicating a potential upside of 18.26%. Given Dominion Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than Nextera Energy Partners.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Nextera Energy Partners on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations. It also comprises generation operations of the company's merchant fleet and energy marketing, and price risk management activities for its assets. The company's Gas Infrastructure segment engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, gas transmission pipeline and storage, liquefied natural gas, and nonregulated retail natural gas marketing operations, as well as natural gas gathering and processing activities. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2017, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 26,000 megawatts of generating capacity; 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 57,900 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,800 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 51,800 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It served approximately 6 million utility and retail energy customers; and operated underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. In addition, Dominion Energy, Inc. sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and into wholesale electricity markets. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

