Head to Head Survey: Ladder Capital (LADR) vs. Extra Space Storage (EXR)

Ladder Capital (NYSE: EXR) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ladder Capital and Extra Space Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital $450.14 million 4.23 $95.27 million $1.36 12.60 Extra Space Storage $1.11 billion 10.59 $479.01 million $4.38 21.13

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Ladder Capital. Ladder Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ladder Capital has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ladder Capital and Extra Space Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital 0 0 5 1 3.17 Extra Space Storage 0 10 3 0 2.23

Ladder Capital presently has a consensus price target of $17.29, indicating a potential upside of 0.91%. Extra Space Storage has a consensus price target of $92.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.15%. Given Ladder Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Ladder Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ladder Capital and Extra Space Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital 27.91% 12.43% 2.96% Extra Space Storage 44.23% 18.93% 6.83%

Dividends

Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $3.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ladder Capital pays out 95.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Extra Space Storage pays out 78.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Ladder Capital on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,523 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,050,000 units and approximately 115 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

