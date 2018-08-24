Head-To-Head Review: CAPITA Grp/ADR (CTAGY) & Cass Information Systems (CASS)

CAPITA Grp/ADR (NASDAQ: CASS) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

CAPITA Grp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Cass Information Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. CAPITA Grp/ADR pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

52.1% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CAPITA Grp/ADR and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAPITA Grp/ADR N/A N/A N/A Cass Information Systems 19.62% 13.18% 1.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CAPITA Grp/ADR and Cass Information Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAPITA Grp/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

CAPITA Grp/ADR has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CAPITA Grp/ADR and Cass Information Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAPITA Grp/ADR $5.46 billion 0.20 -$150.91 million $2.35 2.78 Cass Information Systems $135.30 million 6.70 $25.01 million N/A N/A

Cass Information Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CAPITA Grp/ADR.

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats CAPITA Grp/ADR on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAPITA Grp/ADR

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, start-up development, and travel and event services. Capita plc provides its services to banking and financial services, insurance, life and pensions, retail, telecoms and media, transport, utilities, central and local government, defense, education, emergency services, health, police and justice, and science sectors. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the European Union, the Channel Islands, India, South Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

