Head-To-Head Analysis: Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (RCI) vs. WideOpenWest (WOW)

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE: WOW) and WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of WideOpenWest shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of WideOpenWest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rogers Communications Inc. Class B and WideOpenWest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers Communications Inc. Class B 12.66% 29.52% 6.87% WideOpenWest -8.17% -5.46% 0.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rogers Communications Inc. Class B and WideOpenWest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers Communications Inc. Class B $10.91 billion 2.46 $1.32 billion $2.71 19.20 WideOpenWest $1.19 billion 0.81 $159.50 million $0.69 16.83

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has higher revenue and earnings than WideOpenWest. WideOpenWest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rogers Communications Inc. Class B, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rogers Communications Inc. Class B and WideOpenWest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers Communications Inc. Class B 0 3 2 0 2.40 WideOpenWest 0 3 3 0 2.50

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B currently has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.18%. WideOpenWest has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.35%. Given WideOpenWest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WideOpenWest is more favorable than Rogers Communications Inc. Class B.

Risk and Volatility

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WideOpenWest has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. WideOpenWest does not pay a dividend. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B pays out 54.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B beats WideOpenWest on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc. operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 10.5 million subscribers. The company's Cable segment provides high-speed broadband Internet access, digital television and online viewing, phone, and home Wi-Fi services to consumers, businesses, and enterprises; and monitoring, security, automation, energy efficiency, and smart control services. This segment also offers network connectivity services through its fiber network and data center assets through its sales team, third-party retailers, and a network of third-party channel distributors to the enterprise, public sector, and carrier wholesale markets. It distributes its products through company-owned retail stores, e-commerce sites, call centers, outbound telemarketing, door-to-door agents, and other retail locations. This segment had approximately 2.2 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.7 million television subscribers, and 1.1 million phone subscribers, as well as operated a network that passes 4.3 million homes. Its Media segment offers multi-platform televised and online shopping, digital media services, and publishing services; and operates television networks and radio stations, as well as owns the Toronto Blue Jays, a league baseball team and Rogers Centre event venue. The company also provides credit cards. Rogers Communications Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc. operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs. The company's telephony services consist of local area calling plans, local and long-distance plans, caller ID and waiting, voicemail, and toll packages. Its business telephony and data services include enhanced telephony services, data speeds of up to 10 gigabit per second on its fiber network, and office-to-office metro Ethernet services; hosted voice products that can replace customers' legacy private branch exchange products; session initiated protocol trunking services; and colocation infrastructure, cloud computing, managed backup, and recovery services. The company offers its services through hybrid fiber coaxial cable network. It offers its services in approximately 300 communities in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee. As of December 31, 2017, its networks passed 3,109 thousand homes and businesses and served 777 thousand customers. The company was formerly known as WideOpenWest Kite, Inc. and changed its name to WideOpenWest, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. WideOpenWest, Inc. is a subsidiary of WideOpenWest Holdings, LLC.

