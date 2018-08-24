HC2 (HCHC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HC2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of HC2 from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of HCHC stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. HC2 has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.24). HC2 had a net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $496.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.23 million. analysts expect that HC2 will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HC2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its holdings in HC2 by 982.6% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 30,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 28,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HC2 by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 41,623 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HC2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in the construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

