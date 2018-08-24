Haynes International (HAYN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.
Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.35 million, a PE ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 5.89. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $45.14.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Haynes International by 76.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.
