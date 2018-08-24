Haynes International (HAYN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.35 million, a PE ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 5.89. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $45.14.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $113.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.57 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. Haynes International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Haynes International will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Haynes International by 76.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

