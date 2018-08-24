Havven (HAV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $452,345.00

Havven (CURRENCY:HAV) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Havven token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001953 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex, IDEX and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Havven has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. Havven has a market cap of $8.32 million and approximately $452,345.00 worth of Havven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Havven alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00267822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00151999 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00032344 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010868 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Havven Profile

Havven’s genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Havven’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,349,480 tokens. Havven’s official message board is blog.havven.io . Havven’s official website is havven.io . Havven’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Havven is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Havven Token Trading

Havven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Qryptos, Gate.io, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Havven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Havven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Havven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.