Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €69.00 Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (AFX)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.50 ($55.11) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €61.00 ($69.32) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Commerzbank set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. HSBC set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €59.61 ($67.74).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of AFX opened at €74.60 ($84.77) on Tuesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of €37.53 ($42.65) and a 1-year high of €55.25 ($62.78).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.