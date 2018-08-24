Harvest Capital Management Inc Has $1.49 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Harvest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.5% of Harvest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Harvest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on PepsiCo to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

PEP stock opened at $111.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

