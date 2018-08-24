Hartland & Co. LLC Sells 2,321 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Hartland & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Hartland & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,043,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,703,455,000 after buying an additional 366,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,461,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,974,805,000 after buying an additional 2,188,823 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,247,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,246,831,000 after buying an additional 118,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,131,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,287,000 after buying an additional 309,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,240,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $892,278,000 after buying an additional 2,696,580 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SLB opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $61.02 and a 52 week high of $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

