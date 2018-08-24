Harsco Co. (HSC) VP Sells $11,766.04 in Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) VP Samuel C. Fenice sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $11,766.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,494 shares in the company, valued at $226,110.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HSC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 2.76. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $27.35.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the second quarter worth $6,179,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 1,234.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Harsco by 25.5% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 120,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 83.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the second quarter worth $287,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSC. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Harsco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harsco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

