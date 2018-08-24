HANNOVER RUECK/S (HVRRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.16. 1,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.09. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $72.20.

HANNOVER RUECK/S Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

