Hannover Re (HNR1) PT Set at €114.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) target price on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €112.00 ($127.27) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. equinet set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €112.13 ($127.42).

FRA HNR1 opened at €115.90 ($131.70) on Monday. Hannover Re has a one year low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a one year high of €116.37 ($132.24).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

