Hannover Re (HNR1) Given a €122.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €122.00 ($138.64) target price on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €122.00 ($138.64) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Societe Generale set a €107.00 ($121.59) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €107.00 ($121.59) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Commerzbank set a €112.00 ($127.27) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €121.00 ($137.50) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €112.13 ($127.42).

Hannover Re stock opened at €115.70 ($131.48) on Thursday. Hannover Re has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($132.24).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

