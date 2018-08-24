Halcon Resources Corp (HK) Receives $8.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HK. ValuEngine raised shares of Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Halcon Resources from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Halcon Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Halcon Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

HK opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Halcon Resources has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.07 million. Halcon Resources had a net margin of 135.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Halcon Resources will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halcon Resources news, Director Ares Management Llc sold 986,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $3,767,574.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,793.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halcon Resources during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Halcon Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Halcon Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Halcon Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Halcon Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000.

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

