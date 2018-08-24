Guggenheim Reiterates Hold Rating for Target (TGT)

Target (NYSE:TGT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Wednesday.

The analysts wrote, “We remain NEUTRAL. Sales increased 7.0% to $17.55bn (vs. our $16.96bn est), on a stronger-than-expected 6.5% comp increase (vs. our +3.0%). The comp was led by a 6.4% increase in traffic, the strongest performance since Target began reporting the metric in 2008, and follows 4% growth in 1Q. Gains have been led by improvements in ‘frequency’ categories, particularly essentials (food/beverage accelerated for a 6th straight quarter), in addition to e-comm. Digital sales rose 41%, aided by a successful one-day sale event in July, and contributed 1.5% of the comp increase. Impressively, stores were responsible for the large majority of comp growth (4.9%). In 1H18, comps rose 4.8%; with trends remaining strong through the back-to-school period, we raise our forecast for to 2H to nearly 4% comps (from +LSD%).””

Get Target alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGT. MKM Partners set a $93.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Loop Capital set a $102.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Target from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

NYSE TGT opened at $86.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. Target has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $88.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Target had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,770,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,255,697,000 after buying an additional 2,161,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,222,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,098,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $492,829,000 after buying an additional 1,038,937 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $59,281,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 13,948.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 811,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,330,000 after buying an additional 805,547 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.