Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Paylocity (PCTY)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PCTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paylocity to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Paylocity has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.86.

PCTY stock opened at $73.45 on Monday. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $74.27. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 236.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Paylocity had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $96.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 386 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.65, for a total value of $25,726.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,961.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 14,287 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $856,077.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,323,111 shares of company stock valued at $85,396,712 in the last three months. 48.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 6,931.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 100,368 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Paylocity by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

