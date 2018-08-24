GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 2,255 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZPN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 103,349 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 65.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $134,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 9,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total value of $1,019,964.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,057 shares of company stock worth $2,589,854 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $127.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.63.

AZPN stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.70.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $125.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

