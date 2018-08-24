Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) VP Darryl M. Burman Sells 1,500 Shares

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,903.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,744,000 after acquiring an additional 343,818 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 99.8% during the first quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,701,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth $7,860,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 36.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 357,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 96,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 335,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,912,000 after acquiring an additional 59,187 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 28 towns in the United Kingdom; and in the metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

