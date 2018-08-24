Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $199.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morningstar set a $49.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.24.

In related news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $2,602,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,591.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

