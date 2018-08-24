Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) Receives $60.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

GBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 5,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne Manning sold 3,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $165,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,819.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,399 shares of company stock valued at $857,398 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GBX opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.75.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.52 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

