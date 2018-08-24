Grafton Group (GFTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.14) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.87) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 848.57 ($10.85).

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 772 ($9.87) on Wednesday. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 641.77 ($8.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 851 ($10.88).

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.