Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Shares Gap Down to $24.71

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.46, but opened at $24.71. Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 4613515 shares traded.

GT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 80.7% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,888.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.