Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Golar LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership primarily focused on owning and operating floating storage and regasification units (or FSRUs) and LNG carriers under long-term charters. Golar LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Golar LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:GMLP opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. Golar LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 29.68%. research analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.52%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 122.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Koch Industries Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 19,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

