Golar LNG (GLNG) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. Golar LNG has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 73.05%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

