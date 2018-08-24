Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $405,133.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges including Rfinex, OKEx, HADAX and Indodax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015307 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00268094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00149142 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00032629 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010992 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX, Indodax and Rfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.