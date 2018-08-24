Global Payments Inc (GPN) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,559,000 after acquiring an additional 29,803 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 42,285 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $69,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,316.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $709,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,481,068.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,981 shares of company stock worth $2,838,930. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “$117.08” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

GPN stock opened at $120.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $92.90 and a 1 year high of $121.43.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $982.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 2.99%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

