Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,936,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,191,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,439 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 147.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,078,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,662 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $137,210,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.5% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 4,210,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,236,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,933,746,000 after buying an additional 1,438,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $3,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,228,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,500. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $72.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of GILD opened at $73.34 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.27 and a one year high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

