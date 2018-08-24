Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gibraltar Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the construction company an impact score of 47.0511502043824 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ROCK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.90. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $266.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibraltar Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

