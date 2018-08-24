Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (GEL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (NYSE:GEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Genesis Energy L.P. common stock alerts:

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $752.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This is an increase from Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 380.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy L.P. common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy L.P. common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.