General Motors (GM) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,415 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 163.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 108.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 407.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of General Motors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.02.

In related news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $9,276,611.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,387.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. General Motors has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.62 billion. General Motors had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.96%.

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

