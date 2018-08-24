General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 73,764 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in General Electric by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 14,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Morningstar set a $15.70 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Electric from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. General Electric has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $25.30.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other General Electric news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 191,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $2,490,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.