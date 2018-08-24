Gems (GEM) Market Cap Achieves $3.16 Million

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Gems token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Fatbtc. Gems has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $145,933.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gems has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00268959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00151408 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00032363 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010883 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems ‘s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,147,488,025 tokens. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

