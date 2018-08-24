Geely Automobile (GELYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Geely Automobile from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Shares of Geely Automobile stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,158 shares.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research, development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components.

Read More: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.