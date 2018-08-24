GDS (GDS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GDS. TheStreet raised GDS from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GDS to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised GDS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered GDS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on GDS in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.85.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $35.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. GDS has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $46.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of GDS by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 6,625,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,835 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of GDS by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,379,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,472,000 after acquiring an additional 115,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,576,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,621 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,320,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,250,000 after acquiring an additional 896,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth $26,623,000. 34.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

