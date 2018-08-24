Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. Sells 500 Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class A accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet Inc Class A alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Monday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,306.00 to $1,415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,430.00 price target (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,460.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet Inc Class A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.95.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,221.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $919.31 and a 12 month high of $1,291.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet Inc Class A

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.