GAM Holding AG Raises Position in JD.Com Inc (JD)

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $14,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.Com by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $122.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.78 billion. JD.Com had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. equities research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

