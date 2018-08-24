GAM Holding AG Purchases 35,513 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

GAM Holding AG increased its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 417,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,513 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises 0.8% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $22,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $1,291,935,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $387,104,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $323,312,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 491.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,596,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth $144,679,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.07. Nutrien Ltd has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutrien from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

