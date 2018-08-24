Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 8,463 Shares of New Relic Inc (NEWR)

Gagnon Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,463 shares during the quarter. New Relic makes up approximately 3.6% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $12,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

New Relic stock opened at $101.39 on Friday. New Relic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.09 million. sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $9,313,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $432,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,530,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,344 shares of company stock worth $39,894,607. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEWR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.13.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

