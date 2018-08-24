Gagnon Securities LLC Buys 2,180 Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NTGR)

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in NetGear were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NetGear in the second quarter worth $201,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NetGear by 390.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in NetGear in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NetGear in the first quarter worth $250,000.

Get NetGear alerts:

In other news, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 13,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $896,915.93. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,280,365.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $33,187.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,052 shares of company stock worth $3,603,267. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTGR shares. ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of NetGear in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut NetGear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BWS Financial upped their price target on NetGear from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut NetGear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.99. NetGear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $78.30.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. NetGear had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and SMB. The Arlo segment offers internet-connected products for consumers and businesses that provide security and safety.

Featured Article: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.