GABELLI GO ANYW/COM Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (GGO)

GABELLI GO ANYW/COM (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

Shares of GGO stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777. GABELLI GO ANYW/COM has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

About GABELLI GO ANYW/COM

There is no company description available for Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

