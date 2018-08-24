FY2021 EPS Estimates for OLYMPUS Corp/S (OCPNY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

OLYMPUS Corp/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of OLYMPUS Corp/S in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.05.

Get OLYMPUS Corp/S alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLYMPUS Corp/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th.

OCPNY opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. OLYMPUS Corp/S has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

OLYMPUS Corp/S Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video imaging systems, gastrointestinal/colono/duodeno/broncho endoscopes, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes/probes, ultrasound centers, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products, as well as cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for OLYMPUS Corp/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLYMPUS Corp/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.