FY2020 EPS Estimates for TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Boosted by Analyst

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for TJX Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $5.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.35. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. MKM Partners set a $99.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $84.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

NYSE:TJX opened at $107.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $107.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,231,563 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,830,461,000 after buying an additional 715,960 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 8,257,538 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $785,952,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,922,871 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,189,000 after buying an additional 105,692 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $559,336,000 after buying an additional 295,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,635,469 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $459,629,000 after buying an additional 107,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.