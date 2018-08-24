FY2020 Earnings Estimate for HENGAN Intl Grp/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (HEGIY)

HENGAN Intl Grp/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of HENGAN Intl Grp/ADR in a research note issued on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wang now anticipates that the company will earn $3.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HENGAN Intl Grp/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

HEGIY stock opened at $42.10 on Friday.

HENGAN Intl Grp/ADR Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers box tissue papers, first-aid products, enema, skin care and cleansing products, baby skin care products, sanitary napkins and pantiliners, kitchen towels, pocket handkerchiefs, preservation bags/paper, toilet rolls, adult and baby diapers, and wet tissues.

