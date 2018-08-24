FY2018 EPS Estimates for Nordson Co. Cut by Seaport Global Securities (NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordson in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $5.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.99. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Nordson had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $581.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NDSN. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nordson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.11.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $134.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Nordson has a 1-year low of $107.16 and a 1-year high of $151.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 78.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Nordson by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,436 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,629,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 13,832.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 381,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nordson by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 840,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,605,000 after acquiring an additional 217,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,369,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

