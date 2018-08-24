Funko (FNKO) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.29

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 19640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $18.00 target price on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Funko from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Funko from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 target price on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.54 million. Funko had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Funko Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Funko by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Funko by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

