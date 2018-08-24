Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK) CEO Acquires $23,426.34 in Stock

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) CEO Vincent J. Arnone acquired 22,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $23,426.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 472,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,821.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.19. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,292. Fuel Tech Inc has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuel Tech stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 2,763.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 286,072 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.23% of Fuel Tech worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

